Colgate, Future Retail, Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharma and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 11



1 / 5 Colgate-Palmolive (India) | Shares of the FMCG player gained about 2 percent intraday after Colgate announced that a former Hindustan Unilever executive, Prabha Narasimhan, has been appointed the new CEO and MD of Colgate as Ram Raghavan moves to take over a role at the parent company. However, the stock was unable to sustain initial gains and settled percent 0.31 higher.



2 / 5 Nifty Pharma | Nifty Pharma gained the most among NSE sectoral indices and ended xx percent higher. Shares of Cipla, Granules, Laurus Labs, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Pfizer, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma and Torrent Pharma ended 0.87-5.87 percent higher.



3 / 5 JK Paper | Shares of the paper company closed 11.70 percent higher and were the top gainers on Nifty500.



4 / 5 D B Realty | Shares of the company ended 5 percent higher in the upper circuit after it received a letter of acceptance from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for a project worth Rs 1,584 crore. The company has also bid for the construction of another 10,500 tenements at Malad for the MCGM.