1 / 6 Spandana Sphoorty Financial | The stock ended 9.6 percent higher and was the best performer on Nifty500.



2 / 6 DCB Bank | Disappointing earnings with slight deterioration in asset quality weighed on shares of the lender. DCB Bank’s shares closed 1.6 percent lower.



3 / 6 Patel Engineering | Strong quarterly earnings drove the company’s stock to close 5 percent higher.



4 / 6 Adani Wilmar | The company’s shares extended listing gains from Tuesday and settled 20 percent higher. The stock continued to rise after finishing the listing day at a premium of 17 percent over the issue price.



5 / 6 Endurance Technologies | Shares closed 5.8 percent lower after reporting dismal quarterly numbers. It was the worst hit on Nifty500.