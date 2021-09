1 / 15 Sansera Engineering | The company will list its equity shares on September 24. The final issue price was fixed at Rs 744 per share.









2 / 15 Dilip Buildcon | The Supreme Court confirmed the appointment of Dilip Buildcon and VPR Mining Infrastructure as the mine developer cum operator, for the Pachhwara Central Coal Block Mine. The total contract value of the tender is Rs 32,156.04 crore.









3 / 15 Indian Bank | The lender has declared two accounts amounting to Rs 3.16 billion as non-performing and has declared these as fraud and reported to the RBI as per regulatory requirement.









4 / 15 Vedanta | The company will delist its American Depository Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and, will concentrate all trading of shares on the NSE and BSE.









5 / 15 Globus Spirits | The NCLT Principal Bench, New Delhi, has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation between the company and Unibev.









6 / 15 Aditya Birla Capital | The board has approved an initial public offering by way of an offer for sale of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a material subsidiary of the company. The IPO will be open for subscription by anchor investors on September 28 and will open for public on September 29 and shall close on October 1. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 695-712 per equity share.









7 / 15 Infosys | The technology company is focused on rapidly resolving the challenges in the income tax e-filing portal by working closely with the chartered accountant community and dedicating more than 750 resources to this project.









8 / 15 Steel companies | Evergrande Real Estate Group’s debt woes will not affect Indian steel manufacturers as domestic firms do not cater to the Chinese market. Instead, steel majors are hoping to clock record exports this fiscal year, as per reports.









9 / 15 Information technology companies | Technology major Accenture reported a robust revenue growth for the quarter ending August.









10 / 15 Healthcare Global Enterprises | ICRA has upgraded the rating of the long-term bank facilities of the company to A+/ stable from A-/stable and short term facilities to A1 from A2+.









11 / 15 Dish TV India | YES Bank had issued a notice to Dish TV, requisitioning an extraordinary general meeting to consider the reconstitution of the board, CNBC-TV18 reported on Thursday. Although Dish TV denied receiving any such notice from YES Bank, the company later confirmed the receipt of Yes Bank’s letter.









12 / 15 PVR | CRISIL has downgraded long-term rating of bank loan facilities of the company to A+/negative from AA-/negative and short term rating to A1 from A1+.









13 / 15 Adani Enterprises | The company incorporates a wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Digital Labs to transform consumer businesses to digital first businesses.









14 / 15 CESC | The company’s board will consider a proposal to issue NCDs up to Rs 400 crore.