1 / 11 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company has got approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire 10.4 percent stake in Gangavaram Port, Andhra Pradesh.









2 / 11 HCL Technologies | The company got a digital transformation order from MKS Instruments Inc for five years.









3 / 11 Cadila Healthcare | The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zydus Healthcare, has entered into an agreement with Integrace to sell two brands -- Mifegest and Cytolog.









4 / 11 YES Bank | The lender has partnered with Visa to offer credit cards to its customers.









5 / 11 SBI Cards and Payment Services | Private equity firm The Carlyle Group is looking to sell a 3.4 percent stake in the company worth Rs 3,267 crore through the bourses on Tuesday. The sale price has been fixed at Rs 1,021 to Rs 1,072.30 apiece.









6 / 11 Nestle India | The company may face commodity headwinds in 2022 due to rising global coffee prices and higher milk prices in India, said Suresh Narayanan, the company's chairman and managing director, as per reports.









7 / 11 Pfizer | Pfizer Inc and BioNTech reportedly said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine was safe and produced a robust immune response in children aged 5-11. They would seek regulatory approval shortly.









8 / 11 Coal India | The company's arm Bharat Coking Coal signed first of its kind revenue-sharing contract of around Rs 1,880 crore with Prabha Energy for commercial extraction of a coal bed methane.









9 / 11 Kitex Garments | The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana State Government for investing Rs 2,406 crore in the state.









10 / 11 Action Construction Equipment | The floor price for the company's qualified institutional placement was Rs 254.55 per share which is at 2.6 percent premium to Monday's close.