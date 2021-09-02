View as Slide Show Image

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 2

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 2

The Indian equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a flat note on Thursday amid mixed global cues. The trends on SGX Nifty also indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 14.00 points or 0.08 percent higher at the 17,113.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am.