CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 2



1 / 17 Axis Bank | The RBI has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the bank for contravention of certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.









2 / 17 State Bank of India | The bank has raised Rs 4,000 crore of the Basel - compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds at a coupon rate of 7.72 percent.









3 / 17 Wipro | The company has appointed Mohammed Areff as the Country Head & Managing Director for the Middle East.









4 / 17 Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank has completed the sale of an 8.6 percent stake in Airtel Payments Bank for Rs 294.8 crore.









5 / 17 Eicher Motors | Royal Enfield sales in August 2021 declined 9 percent to 45,860 motorcycles from 50,144 motorcycles in August 2020.









6 / 17 Ashok Leyland | Mahesh Babu has joined Ashok Leyland and will hold two leadership positions with immediate effect: Chief Operating Officer of Switch Mobility Ltd and Chief Executive Officer of Switch Mobility, India.









7 / 17 Vedanta | The company has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity share for FY22 amounting to Rs 6,877 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, September 9, 2021.









8 / 17 Coal India | The company’s August provisional offtake rose 9.5 percent YoY to 48.6 mt, while provisional output increased 14.6 percent, YoY, to 42.6 mt.









9 / 17 Hindustan Zinc | The company has extended the shutdown at the roaster of Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter which will result in a production loss of about 25 KT of zinc. The company expects the roaster to start operations in mid-October 2021.









10 / 17 Grasim Industries | The company’s board has accepted the request of Dilip Gaur for early retirement. Accordingly, Gaur will cease to be Managing Director, Key Managerial Personnel and Member of the Board of Directors of the company with effect from the close of business hours of November 30, 2021. Hari Krishna Agarwal has been appointed as Managing Director w.e.f December 1 for two years.









11 / 17 Zomato | The company has initiated the process of striking off in its subsidiaries Zomato Media Private Limited located in Singapore and Zomato UK Limited, located in the United Kingdom.









12 / 17 Minda Corporation | The company’s subsidiary Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems will acquire a 26 percent stake in charging solutions startup EVQPOINT.









13 / 17 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company | The company’s board has approved raising up to Rs 1,800 crore.









14 / 17 Mphasis | The company has reappointed Nitin Rakesh as the CEO and also appointed him as the Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from October 1, 2021.









15 / 17 IIFL Wealth Management | The company has appointed Sanjay Wadhwa as the Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. September 2.









16 / 17 Aashka Hospitals | The company and Vaidehi – Backbone Hospital, Rajkot have agreed to a non-binding MoU regarding a proposed tie-up between the two hospitals whereby the management and operations of Vaidehi-Backbone will be integrated with Aashka Hospitals in a phased manner.





