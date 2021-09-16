CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 16



1 / 11 Wipro | The company has secured a multi-year contract from Kuala Lumpur-based Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd.









2 / 11 Hindustan Copper | The government will sell up to 10 percent stake in the company through an offer for sale (OFS) at Rs 116 per share. The OFS shall take place on September 16 and 17.









3 / 11 Infosys | The company announced a strategic collaboration with SAP to provide business process transformation-as-a-service to enterprises.









4 / 11 Tata Group Companies | Tata Sons, the holding entity of Tata group, has reportedly dismissed reports of the company mulling over changes in its leadership structure.









5 / 11 JSW Energy | JSW Renew Energy Two, a project special purpose vehicle formed by JSW Energy’s wholly-owned subsidiary, has signed power purchase agreements with Solar Energy Corporation of India.









6 / 11 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | The company will make a strategic investment in Paytail Commerce of a sum not exceeding Rs 9.75 crore.









7 / 11 Embassy Office Parks REIT | Blackstone Group has trimmed its stake in the real estate investment trust through block deals in the open market on Wednesday.









8 / 11 Fineotex Chemical | The company has entered into a strategic pact with the Belgium-based Eurodye-CTC to commercialise specialty chemicals for the Indian market.









9 / 11 HG Infra Engineering | The company has received the Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India for two Hybrid Annuity Model projects for a total of Rs 1,409.22 crore.









10 / 11 Poonawalla Fincorp | SEBI passed an interim order banning the company’s Managing Director Ajay Bhutada and seven others from the securities market after they were found guilty in an insider trading case.





