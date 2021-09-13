CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 13



1 / 13 Infosys | The company has launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalised omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.









2 / 13 Zomato | The company will stop its grocery delivery service due to gaps in order fulfilment, poor customer experience and increasing competition from rivals.









3 / 13 Coal India | The company might raise prices of the dry fuel by at least 10-11 percent to mitigate the impact of increased costs and an impending wage revision, PTI reported.









4 / 13 Punjab National Bank | The bank’s board has approved raising up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing bonds.









5 / 13 Indiabulls Housing Finance | The company has received the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) approval to divest its mutual fund business to Groww for Rs 175 crore.









6 / 13 Dilip Buildcon | The company’s subsidiary Bangalore Malur Highways has received financial closure from the National Highways Authority of India.









7 / 13 Reliance Infrastructure | The company won an arbitration award against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Supreme Court directed DMRC to pay damages of Rs 2,950 crore plus interest up to the date of payment to Reliance Infrastructure promoted Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL). The proceeds from the arbitral award will be utilised for debt reduction, the company said.









8 / 13 BHEL | The company has implemented +800 kV, 6,000 MW Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) link between the western region grid and the southern region grid.









9 / 13 Arvind SmartSpaces | The company has raised Rs 85 crore from HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 (H-CARE 1) and promoters at a price of Rs 124 per share.









10 / 13 JMC Projects (India) | CARE has upgraded the rating of long term bank facilities & non-convertible debentures of the company to 'AA-'; Stable from 'A+'; Stable. The agency has upgraded the rating of short term bank facilities of the company to 'A1+' from 'A1'.









11 / 13 Hinduja Global Solutions | Crown Commercial Services (CCS) Framework renewed the company’s approval to supply contact centre and business services solutions on the CCS Framework in the UK.









12 / 13 Prakash Industries | The company has been declared as a successful bidder in respect of Bhaskarpara Coal Mine in the 12th tranche of the auction of coal mines.





