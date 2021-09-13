View as Slide Show Image

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 13


By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
The Indian equity market is likely to see a muted opening on Monday as the SGX Nifty was trading at levels around 17,355 vs Nifty September Futures’ Thursday close of 17,364.