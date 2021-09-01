View as Slide Show Image

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 1

By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
The Indian equity indices are likely to open flat on Wednesday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading flat at 17,120.50 level at 7:15 IST, indicating a tepid start for the Sensex and Nifty50.