CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on September 1



1 / 12 Maruti Suzuki | The company estimates that the total vehicle production volume in Gujarat and Haryana plants could be around 40 percent of normal production. Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September.









2 / 12 Axis Bank | The bank has partnered with BharatPe for Point-Of-Sale business.









3 / 12 Wipro | The company and HERE Technologies partnered to provide location-based services and analytics for customers globally.









4 / 12 AU Small Finance Bank | The bank clarified that its Head of Internal Audit Sumit Dhir has placed his resignation and it remains in discussions with him for possible retention.









5 / 12 Mastek | The company has partnered with fulfillmenttools to deliver modern omnichannel fulfilment solutions to customers worldwide.









6 / 12 Yes Bank | CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the rating on Tier-II bonds (under Basel III) and infrastructure bonds to 'CRISIL BBB+/Stable' from 'CRISIL BBB/Stable'. CRISIL Ratings has also upgraded the rating on the Rs 20,000 crore certificates of deposit (CD) of the bank to 'CRISIL A1' from 'CRISIL A2+'.









7 / 12 Shoppers Stop | The company exited non-core business by selling its subsidiary, Crossword Bookstores, at a gross business valuation of Rs 41.62 crore and will focus on expanding core business and strategic growth pillars - First Citizen, Private Labels, Beauty and Omnichannel.









8 / 12 BHEL | The company has secured its largest ever order worth Rs 10,800 crore from NPCIL for EPC of Turbine Island for 6 units of 700 MWe.









9 / 12 Bharat Electronics | The Indian Navy sealed a contract with the company for the supply of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti Drone System.









10 / 12 Likhitha Infrastructure | The company has received an order worth Rs 145.86 crore from Indradhanush Gas Grid for laying and construction of steel gas pipeline and terminals along with associated facilities for sections 5 & 9 of North-East Gas Grid Project.









11 / 12 JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals | Vijay Bhatt has resigned from the services of the company and shall cease to be the Chief Financial Officer of the company.






