CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on October 6



1 / 10 Bajaj Finance | The company’s assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 166,900 crore as of September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 137,090 crore as of September 30, 2020. Deposit book in Q2 FY22 grew by approximately Rs 750 crore. Bajaj Finance’s deposit book stood at approximately Rs 28,700 crore as of September 20, 2021 against Rs 21,669 crore as of September 30, 2020.









2 / 10 Marico | Revenue growth in Q2 FY22 was in the low twenties with volume growth close to double-digits on a two-year CAGR basis. The international business delivered double digit constant currency growth as it witnessed positive trends in all markets, except Vietnam. Among key inputs, copra prices corrected further, crude remained firm, while edible oil prices oscillated at higher levels.









3 / 10 HDFC Bank | Months after shelving plans to list its non-banking subsidiary, HDB Financial Services, HDFC Bank has initiated a formal process to rope in a strategic investor, as per a report.









4 / 10 Central Bank of India | Central Bank of India has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with IIFL Home Finance Ltd to offer SME LAP Loan product under priority sector to MSME borrowers.









5 / 10 Chemplast Sanmar | In the first half of FY22, demand environment remained buoyant, the company said. On a consolidated basis, Chemplast Sanmar expects to register a significant on-year increase in its revenue for H1FY22. In terms of overall volume, both the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, together, saw production increase of around 30–35 percent on a year-on-year basis in H1FY22.









6 / 10 Raymond | Raymond Realty will develop ‘Grade A’ commercial and high street retail space at Thane land spread across 9.5 acres. The company also announced its plans to build premium residential units spread across 1 million sq ft.









7 / 10 MTAR Technologies | CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its short and long term bank facilities of the company to ‘CRISIL A2+’ and ‘CRISIL A- /Stable’ respectively. The upgrade reflects the healthy business risk profile of the company while factoring in a strong order book, long-standing relationship with customers, strong export diversity and healthy operating profitability.









8 / 10 Force Motors | The company reported a total production of 2,159 units in September as compared to 2,148 units in August.









9 / 10 SpiceJet | The airline’s Chairman Ajay Singh wants to reportedly expand the company’s fleet of passenger jets and cargo haulers as SpiceJet’s financial performance recovers.





