0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

View as Slide Show Image

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on October 6

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on October 6

Indian headline indices may witness a tepid start on Wednesday following a subdued trend in the SGX Nifty50 futures contract that was flat at 17810.50 as of 7:09 am.