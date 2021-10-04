CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on October 4



1 / 17 NTPC | Sources told CNBC-TV18 that NTPC will divest NTPC Renewable Energy, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam. The company targets over Rs 15,000 crore by FY24.









2 / 17 Nazara Technologies | The company's board of directors will meet on October 6 to consider and approve the proposal to raise capital by issuance of equity shares or other securities on a preferential basis.









3 / 17 Aurobindo Pharma | N Govindarajan has tendered his resignation as the managing director and a director on the company's board due to personal reasons. His resignation was considered and accepted by the board of directors. Govindarajan will be relieved from the services of the company effective from the close of business on December 31, 2021.









4 / 17 Cipla | The company and Eli Lilly enter into a strategic partnership in India to enhance access to Lilly's key diabetes products.









5 / 17 Sona BLW Precision Forgings | The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Sona Comstar eDrive has executed a collaboration agreement with IRP Nexus Group to develop, manufacture, and supply a Magnet-less Drive Motor and the Matching Controller for Performance Two-wheelers and Three-wheelers for the global market.









6 / 17 Tech Mahindra | The company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tech Mahindra GmbH, has approved the proposal to acquire 100 percent equity shares in Beris Consulting GmbH.









7 / 17 Ambuja Cement | The company commences commercial production at its Marwar cement plant in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.









8 / 17 Nestle India | The company’s new factory at Sanand, Gujarat has commenced the initial phase of production.









9 / 17 Tata Motors | The company’s sales in the domestic and international market, for Q2 FY22, came in at 1,71,270 vehicles, a 55 percent jump from 1,10,345 vehicles during Q2 FY21.









10 / 17 Coal India | The company’s production for September came in at 40.7 million tonne, registering a 0.4 percent growth on a year-on-year basis, while its offtake rose 3.6 percent to 48.3 million tonne.









11 / 17 Federal Bank | Total deposits and gross advances rose 12 percent on-year, the lender said in its business update for the quarter ended September.









12 / 17 Union Bank of India | Crisil Ratings has upgraded its rating on the bank’s tier I bonds to 'CRlSlL AA/Stable' from 'CRISIL AA-/ Stable'.









13 / 17 Indian Bank | Crisil Ratings has upgraded its rating on the bank's outstanding/ proposed Additional Tier 1 Bonds to 'CRISIL AA+' from 'CRISIL AA', while retaining its stable outlook.









14 / 17 Grasim Industries | The I-T Department has raised a demand of Rs 8,334 crore against the company as Capital Gains Tax in a transaction related to the demerger of its financial services business.









15 / 17 CESL | Royal Dutch Shell Plc is in talks with state-run CESL to invest $500 million in the firm’s decentralised solar business, a media report said.









16 / 17 Liquor companies | A new excise policy in the crucial Delhi market is expected to cripple liquor companies' sales ahead of the festive season, as per reports.





