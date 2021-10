1 / 10 TCS | Tata Consultancy Services will announce its September quarter earnings later today.









Oberoi Realty | The real estate company reported that 200 units were booked in Q2 FY22 as compared to 45 in Q2 FY21. The booking value in Q2 FY22 was Rs 828.52 crore against Rs 327.30 crore in Q2 FY21.









KPI Global Infrastructure | The company has signed long-term power purchase agreement with GHCL Ltd for the sale of 1.25 MW solar power for a period of 20 years under the independent power producer business vertical.









Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | The company has bagged a new order worth Rs 98 crore for the supply of carbon steel pipes from the domestic oil and gas sector.









JSW Energy | The company has signed a contract with GE Renewable Energy for procurement of wind turbines and procurement of 810 MW of onshore wind turbines for under-construction pipeline of renewable energy projects.









Piramal Enterprises | The company announced the demerger of its pharmaceuticals business from the financial services business, with an aim to simplify the corporate structure.









The Madhana Retail Ventures | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 8.52 lakh shares of the company in the open market during October 5-7, thereby reducing shareholding to 2.4 percent from 6.26 percent earlier.









Oil India | Moody's has affirmed the company's BAA3 long-term issuer rating and outlook has been changed to 'stable' from 'negative' in line with the change in sovereign outlook.









HUDCO | Moody's has affirmed the ratings of HUDCO at BAA3 with a 'stable' outlook. The outlook on sovereign rating has also been changed to "stable" from "negative".