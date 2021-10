1 / 10 Sobha | The company has achieved the best-ever sales volume at sustainable price realisation. Sobha achieved its best-ever quarterly sales volume of 1,348,864 square feet of super built-up area valued at Rs 10.30 billion and also clocked its best-ever share of the sale value of Rs 8.54 billion.









2 / 10 NIIT | US-based Sutherland and StackRoute, an NIIT venture, has entered into a partnership to launch an immersive training program designed to identify the right talent and develop them as high-quality full-stack IT professionals.









3 / 10 Textile companies | The Union Cabinet approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for five years.









4 / 10 Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal challenging the National Company Law Tribunal order seeking reply over the requisition of minority shareholders Invesco and OFI Glbal China Fund to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting.









5 / 10 Rail Vikas Nigam | The company has entered into an agreement with Braithwaite & Co to explore numerous projects for railway cables and transmission lines among others.









6 / 10 Hindustan Zinc | The company will invest $1 billion over the next five years to make its mining operations environment-friendly, chief executive Arun Misra said. Hindustan Zinc is planning to expand its zinc, lead and silver mining capacity from 1.2 million tonnes to 1.5 million tonnes, as per a report.









7 / 10 Nazara Technologies | The company raised Rs 315 crore from marquee institutional investors. The funds will be utilised to invest in growth initiatives of the company as well as pursue strategic acquisitions in the various business verticles of Nazara Technologies including gamified learning, freemium, skill-based real money gaming and esports.









8 / 10 Titan Company | The company witnessed strong recovery in demand after the second wave across its consumer businesses with sales moving swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most of the divisions. Titan also accelerated its retail network expansion during Q2 FY22.









9 / 10 Ambuja Cements | LIC acquired 3.99 crore equity shares of the cement maker, thereby increasing its stake in Ambuja Cements to 6.12 percent from 4.1 percent.