CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on June 21

Updated : June 21, 2021 07:39 AM IST

The Indian market is expected to open lower on Monday following losses in global peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also suggests a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 164.50 points or 1.04 percent lower at the 15,585.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:10 am.

Telecom Stocks | Reliance Jio added 79.18 lakh wireless subscribers, Bharti Airtel added 40.5 lakh users and Vodafone Idea gained 10.8 lakh customers during March. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)

ICICI Bank | S&P Global Ratings has reaffirmed the bank’s rating at BBB- and has changed the outlook from negative to stable. The stable outlook reflects S&P’s expectation that the bank’s capitalisation will remain strong over the next 24 months, despite some deterioration in asset quality owing to COVID-19.

PNB Housing Finance | Sebi has directed the company to halt its proposed Rs 4,000 crore deal with Carlyle group.

HDFC Bank | The bank will buy more than 3.55 crore shares, or a 4.99 percent stake in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over Rs 1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

Vedanta | The company has emerged as the highest bidder for Kuraloi (A) North coal mine in Odisha under commercial coal auction.

NTPC | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 4,649.49 crore from Rs 1,629.86 crore, while revenue fell to Rs 30,102.6 crore from Rs 30,390.51 crore, YoY.

Reliance Home Finance | Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd (AIIL) has emerged as the highest bidder for the company with Rs 2,911 crore offer.

Centrum Capital | The RBI gave in-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services to establish a Small Finance Bank (SFB) with Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd (BharatPe) as an equal partner.

Adani Power | The company has emerged as a successful bidder for Essar Power’s 1,200 MW thermal power project in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh

Srei Infrastructure Finance | Subsidiary Srei Equipment Finance has received investment interest of Rs 2,000 crore from a US-based Arena Investors LP (Arena) led consortium.

Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail | The company has acquired an additional 7.69 percent stake in Finesse and raised its shareholding to 58.69 percent.

Karnataka Bank | The lender has declared the accounts of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance a fraud with combined loan outstandings of over Rs 160 crore.

UCO Bank | The bank’s board will meet on June 23 to consider raising up to Rs 500 crore as tier-II capital.

BHEL | CRISIL has downgraded the company’s long-term credit rating to AA-/Negative from AA/Negative reflecting weakening of the business and financial risk profile of the company.

RattanIndia Power | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 39.28 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 511.77 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 862.13 crore from Rs 294.33 crore, YoY.

Capacit'e Infraprojects | The promoter and promoter group have sold 34,93,297 shares of the company amounting to Rs 70.56 crore.

Hinduja Global Solutions | The company’ Q4FY21 consolidated profit jumped to Rs 130.31 crore from Rs 44.84 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 1,563.58 crore from Rs 1,285.7 crore, YoY.

GMR Infrastructure | The company’s board has approved the re-appointment of Grandhi Kiran Kumar as Managing Director & CEO of the company for a further period of 3 years w.e.f. July 28, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Earnings Today | Oil India, Bharat Dynamics, Info Edge, Jaiprakash Associates, Aban Offshore, Deccan Polypacks, GPT Infraprojects, HBL Power Systems, Rico Auto Industries, Talbros Engineering, TCNS Clothing, VST Tillers Tractors, among others.

