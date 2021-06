CESC | The company’s Q4FY21 consolidated profit rose to Rs 429 crore from Rs 378 crore, revenue jumped to Rs 2,890 crore from Rs 2,621 crore YoY. The company approved a proposal for a sub-division of the existing 1 equity share of the nominal value of Rs 10 each to be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of the nominal value of Re 1 each.