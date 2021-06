Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | The company has been asked to pay $46.25 million (around Rs 339 crore) to Hatchtech Pty Ltd as part of an asset purchase agreement between the two parties in 2015. The company has received an arbitration award from the US-based International Center for Dispute Resolution whereby a subsidiary has been asked to pay an amount of $46.25 million towards milestones, interest and fees to Australia-based Hatchtech.