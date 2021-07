AU Small Finance Bank | The bank’s total deposits in Q1FY22 were at Rs 37,014 crore, up 38 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ. CASA ratio was at 26 percent versus 23 percent QoQ and versus 14 percent YoY. Disbursements were at Rs 1,896 crore, up 60.5 percent YoY and down 74.45 percent QoQ. Loan AUM was at Rs 36,635 crore, up 21.97 percent YoY and down 2.9 percent QoQ.