CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 30

Updated : July 30, 2021 07:36 AM IST

The Indian equity indices are likely to open lower on Friday following losses in Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 88.0 points or 0.56 percent lower at the 15,751.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am.

Tech Mahindra | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 30.8 percent to Rs 1,353.2 crore from Rs 1,081.4 crore, and revenue rose 4.8 percent to Rs 10,197.6 crore from Rs 9,729.9 crore, QoQ. The dollar revenue grew 4.1 percent QoQ to $1,383.6 million, while constant currency revenue growth was at 3.9 percent.

TVS Motor Company | The company reported a profit of Rs 53.1 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 139.1 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 3,934.4 crore from Rs 1,431.7 crore, YoY.

Indus Towers | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,415 crore from Rs 1,121 crore and revenue increased to Rs 6,797 crore from Rs 6,086 crore, YoY.

Container Corporation of India | The company reported Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 258.4 crore as against Rs 58.3 crore, YoY. Revenue rose 52.4 percent to Rs 1,819.9 crore from Rs 1,194.2 crore, YoY.

Union Bank of India | The bank reported over three-fold jump in Q1FY22 standalone net profit at Rs 1,181 crore from Rs 333 crore, YoY, helped by higher net interest income and improvement in asset quality. NII grew 9.53 percent to Rs 7,013 crore from Rs 6,403 crore, YoY.

Raymond | The company reported a consolidated loss at Rs 157.1 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 247.6 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 825.7 crore from Rs 163.2 crore, YoY.

Infibeam Avenues | The company, two senior officials and its promoter group firm Infinium Motors (Gujarat) Ltd, have settled an alleged insider trading case with markets regulator Sebi after paying Rs 2.9 crore collectively.

JK Lakshmi Cement | The company reported a higher standalone net profit at Rs 118.7 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 44.4 crore in Q1FY21, while revenue rose 49.3 percent to Rs 1,231.5 crore from Rs 825 crore YoY.

Welspun Enterprises | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose 28.36 percent to Rs 25.66 crore from Rs 19.99 crore and revenue increased to Rs 413.37 crore from Rs 221.83 crore, YoY.

Oberoi Realty | The company reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.81 crore for Q1FY22 as against Rs 29.27 crore, YoY. Revenue rose to Rs 294.77 crore from Rs 126.86 crore, YoY.

Ajanta Pharma | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit rose 17.6 percent to Rs 173.7 crore from Rs 147.8 crore, while revenue increased 11.9 percent to Rs 748 crore from Rs 668.2 crore, YoY.

EIH | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 114.25 crore from Rs 152.06 crore, YoY. Revenue jumped to Rs 95.93 crore from Rs 29.74 crore, YoY.

Earnings Today | Britannia Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, UPL, Indian Oil Corporation, Marico, Bandhan Bank, JSW Energy, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Dr Lal PathLabs, Macrotech Developers, Nazara Technologies, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, LT Foods, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Jindal Saw, JK Paper, KEC International, Rossari Biotech, Shriram Transport Finance, Sunteck Realty, V-Guard Industries, Zydus Wellness, among others.

