CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 28

Updated : July 28, 2021 07:25 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. However, weak global cues may dent sentiment. The Nifty futures were trading 40.50 points or 0.26 percent higher at the 15,782.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am.

IndusInd Bank | The bank’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 974.95 crore from Rs 460.64 crore, net interest income rose 7.7 percent to Rs 3,563.71 crore from Rs 3,309.19 crore, YoY.

InterGlobe Aviation | The company posted a net loss of Rs 3,174.2 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 3,006.9 crore from Rs 766.73 crore, YoY. (Image: Reuters)

Larsen & Toubro | The company’s board has approved the amalgamation of its wholly-owned arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd with the parent firm.

Torrent Pharma | The company’s net profit in Q1FY22 rose 2.8 percent to Rs 330 crore from Rs 321 crore, while revenue increased 3.8 percent to Rs 2,134 crore from Rs 2,056 crore, YoY.

Cyient | The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in WorkForce Delta (WFD), a global consultancy company,

Dalmia Bharat | The company reported a 45.02 percent YoY rise in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit at Rs 277 crore, helped by sales volume growth and a lower base. Revenue from operations was up 36.19 percent to Rs 2,589 crore from Rs 1,901 crore, YoY.

Granules India | The company reported an 8 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 120 crore for Q1FY22. Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 850 crore from Rs 736 crore, YoY.

Pidilite Industries | The company’s subsidiary Madhumala Ventures will make a further investment of Rs 14.96 crore in Aapkapainter Solutions Pvt Ltd to increase its stake to 47 percent from 28.89 percent.

Karnataka Bank | The bank’s Q1FY22 profit fell to Rs 106.08 crore from Rs 196.38 crore, while net interest income rose to Rs 574.79 crore from Rs 535.12 crore, YoY.

IIFL Finance | The company reported a sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 265.82 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 31.83 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue during the quarter increased to Rs 1,514.4 crore from Rs 1,286.95 crore, YoY.

VST Industries | The company’s profit in Q1FY22 declined to Rs 70.44 crore from Rs 75.71 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 368.11 crore from Rs 314.91 crore, YoY.

Shemaroo Entertainment | The company reported a net loss of 1.4 crore in Q1FY22 versus a loss of Rs 13 crore, YoY. Revenue fell 13.2 percent to Rs 74.8 crore from Rs 86.2 crore, YoY.

Foseco India | The company reported profit at Rs 6.3 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 2.92 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue was at Rs 75.07 crore versus Rs 27.65 crore, YoY.

Earnings Today | Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Mahanagar Gas, IDBI Bank, Central Bank of India, ABB India, Century Textiles & Industries, Coforge, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Gateway Distriparks, Geojit Financial Services, Happiest Minds Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Pfizer, Radico Khaitan, Ramco Systems, Route Mobile, RPG Life Sciences, Sagar Cements, SRF, Tata Coffee, TeamLease Services, United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, Welspun India, among others.

