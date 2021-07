Vedanta | The company announced the expansion of smelter at its BALCO plant at a cost of Rs 6,611 crore and will set up a new carbon facility at the cost of Rs 635 crore in Jharsuguda. The company reported a sharply higher profit at Rs 4,224 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1,033 crore in Q1FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 28,412 crore from Rs 15,973 crore YoY.