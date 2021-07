Reliance Industries | The energy-to-digital-to-retail conglomerate will report its earnings for the quarter ended June 2021 today. On a consolidated basis, analysts expect revenue growth of 3.3 percent at Rs 1.54 lakh crore. EBITDA is expected to be flat at Rs 23,300 crore, while margins are expected to be at 15.1 percent and the profits are expected to fall by nearly 18 percent, sequentially.