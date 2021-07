Market

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on July 12

Updated : July 12, 2021 07:17 AM IST

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher Monday following gains in Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a gap-up opening for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 72.50 points or 0.46 percent higher at the 15,800.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am.

Maruti Suzuki India | The company announced the nationwide roll-out of its digital platform Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance that provides customers end-to-end online car financing solutions.

Avenue Supermarts | The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 115.13 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 49.56 crore, YoY, while revenue jumped to Rs 5,031.75 crore from Rs 3,833.23 crore YoY.

Vedanta | The company has raised the prices of Aluminium Ingots by nearly 2 percent.

Federal Bank | The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 23, 2021, till September 22, 2024.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | The bank has received the Reserve Bank of India’s permission to apply for the scheme of amalgamation.

Unichem Laboratories | The company has received tentative approval for Abbreviated New Drug Application of Sitagliptin tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

JSW Energy | Karcham Wangtoo Hydro Electric Power Plant owned by the company’s subsidiary JSW Hydro Energy has completed the trial run for 1,045 MW and commenced commercial operation.

NBCC (India) | The company has awarded orders worth Rs 320 crore.

RattanIndia Enterprises | RattanIndia-backed EV maker Revolt Motors has commenced delivery of the new batch of its electric bikes to customers.

Quess Corp | The company has increased its stake in digital gig worker platform Taskmo to 33.33 percent from 16.12 percent with an investment of about Rs 3.2 crore.

SJVN | The company has signed a pact with the Investment Board of Nepal (IBN) to develop the 679-megawatt (MW) Lower Arun Hydro Electric Project in the country.

Emkay Global Financial Services | Equity Intelligence India sold a 0.76 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 2.6 percent from 3.36 percent on July 7.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 77.38 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 1.38 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 231.91 crore from Rs 99.39 crore YoY.

Compucom Software | The company has won a tender and received a Letter of Acceptance for IT enablement of PESA/FRA Acts with other schemes for Tribal Area Development (TAD) Department, Government of Rajasthan and operations & maintenance services for a period of six months from RISL worth Rs 58.40 lakh inclusive all incident charges and taxes and excluding GST.

Shaily Engineering Plastics | The company approved raising of funds up to Rs 300 crore, in one or more tranches by way of issuance of securities through a qualified institution placement//preferential offer or a combination thereof.

Earnings | HFCL, HMT, Steel Strips Wheels, Dr Lalchandani Labs, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing, ISMT, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, among others.

