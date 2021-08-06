CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 6

Reliance Industries | The company’s subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) has invested Rs 20 crore in Neolync Solutions Pvt Ltd. Another Rs 40 crore worth of investment is expected to be completed by March 2023 following the completion of agreed milestones, the company said. (Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)