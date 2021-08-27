CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 27



1 / 11 Infosys | Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys, on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) to digitise driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.









2 / 11 Wipro | The company signed a strategic partnership with DataRobot to provide Augmented Intelligence at scale, to help customers become AI-driven enterprises, and accelerate their business impact.









3 / 11 IDFC First Bank | The RBI approved the appointment of Sanjeeb Chaudhuri, Independent Director, as the Part-Time Chairman of the bank, for a period of three years.









4 / 11 SpiceJet | The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has lifted the ban on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after almost two-and-half years. The move has come as a relief for SpiceJet as it has 13 Boeing Max aircraft in its fleet.









5 / 11 InterGlobe Aviation | IndiGo will start eight new domestic flights during the first week of September, connecting cities including Dehradun, Indore and Lucknow.









6 / 11 BHEL | The company has signed an MoU with JSC Rosoboronexport, to cooperate and implement possible joint projects and activities for joint production of spare parts and components for Russian-origin equipment installed onboard the Indian Navy Aircraft Carrier “Vikramaditya” and maintenance of systems and equipment of the aircraft carrier and on other issues of mutual interest.









7 / 11 ADF Foods | The company’s board has approved an investment up to $5 million by its subsidiary ADF Holdings (USA) for setting up a step down subsidiary in the United States. The proposed subsidiary will be a distribution company and will help the company move up the value chain. This will further strengthen its penetration and distribution with the retailers with an enlarged product portfolio, it said.









8 / 11 NLC India | The company has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing commercial paper.









9 / 11 Jindal Poly Films | The company has acquired 100 percent shares of Jindal India Solar Energy and consequent thereof Jindal India Solar became a wholly-owned subsidiary.









10 / 11 GRM Overseas | Promoters acquired 23,802 equity shares in the company via open market transaction, increasing shareholding to 71.70 percent from 71.51 percent earlier.





