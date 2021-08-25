CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 25



1 / 15 Wipro | The company has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract with E.ON for the digital transformation of their corporate business functions. Also, Wipro will open a new delivery centre in Sherwood, Arkansas.









2 / 15 ICICI Bank | The Reserve Bank of India has approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.









3 / 15 Bharti Airtel | The Supreme Court directed the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) not to invoke the bank guarantees of Bharti Airtel for three weeks for recovering Rs 1,376 crore in AGR-related dues of Videocon Telecom Ltd which had sold its spectrum to the Bharti group.









4 / 15 HDFC Bank | The bank has divested over 2 percent stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) in tranches during June-August this year, garnering nearly Rs 223 crore from the sale.









5 / 15 Tata Steel | Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the ratings for the unsecured NCDs/Bond issues aggregating Rs 4,000 crore of the company to BWR AA+/Stable from BWR AA/Stable.









6 / 15 IndusInd Bank | India Ratings has assigned the bank’s Tier II Bonds rating at ‘IND AA+ ’/Stable.









7 / 15 Godrej Industries | The company’s subsidiary Pyxis Holdings has acquired a majority stake in group firms Godrej Housing Finance Ltd (GHFL) and Ensemble Holdings and Finance Ltd.









8 / 15 Canara Bank | Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has acquired a 1.59 percent stake in the bank.









9 / 15 PFC, NHPC | PFC has signed an MoU with NHPC to lend funds for the development of Hydro Projects by NHPC. PFC will also provide financial assistance for the acquisition of stressed projects.









10 / 15 Prestige Estates Projects | The company through its wholly-owned subsidiary Prestige Office Ventures has acquired a 70 percent stake in Shipco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for Rs 22.68 crore to create logistics and warehousing space.









11 / 15 Dishman Carbogen Amcis | The company’s Switzerland-based subsidiary Carbogen Amcis AG. has entered into a co-investment agreement of more than CHF 4 million with a long-standing Europe-based client.









12 / 15 CreditAccess Grameen | The company board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 100 crore.









13 / 15 ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The company has bagged a major order for an EPC process plant from a prominent refinery.









14 / 15 Brigade Enterprises | CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the company’s long-term rating for the credit limits from banks to CRISIL A+/stable from CRISIL A/stable.





