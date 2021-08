1 / 17 Listings | Aptus Value Housing Finance and Chemplast Sanmar will list their equity shares on exchanges today.









2 / 17 Maruti Suzuki | The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on the company for restricting discounts offered by its dealers.









3 / 17 Eicher Motors | Siddhartha Lal has been reappointed as managing director of the company with effect from May 1, 2021.









4 / 17 Bharti Airtel | The Supreme Court today will hear a fresh plea by the company against payment of defunct telecom company Videocon Telecommunications Ltd’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.









5 / 17 Vedanta | The company has made a natural gas discovery in a block in Gujarat that it had won in the open acreage licensing policy (OALP) round.









6 / 17 Gujarat Gas | The company has increased prices by Rs 4 per scm in the industrial segment and Rs 2 per kg in the CNG segment.









7 / 17 Canara Bank | The bank has closed its QIP, garnering a total of Rs 2,500 crore equity capital in the issue.









8 / 17 JSW Steel | Rating agency ICRA has upgraded the company’s rating for Long Term Bank Facilities and NCDs to “[ICRA] AA”; Stable Outlook, from “[ICRA] AA-”; Positive Outlook and has reaffirmed the ratings for the Short Term Bank Facilities and Commercial Paper at “[ICRA] A1+”.









9 / 17 Indian Hotels Company | The company’s board has approved raising of up to Rs 3,000 crore through a rights issue.









10 / 17 Balrampur Chini Mills | The company has bought back 6.76 lakh shares from eligible shareholders for an amount of about Rs 24.10 crore at an average price of Rs 356.34 per share.









11 / 17 Punjab & Sind Bank | The bank has set off accumulated losses of over Rs 3,577 crore against the share premium account of the bank.









12 / 17 Sical Logistics | The fifth meeting of the committee of creditors has been scheduled for August 25 through video conferencing.









13 / 17 KPI Global | The company has successfully commissioned a new capacity of 5.44 MW (DC) in its existing solar power plant at Village-Sudi & Tancha, Ta-Amod, District- Bharuch.









14 / 17 NR Agarwal Industries | Production at Unit 2 of the company has been temporarily shut down due to the lack of market orders.









15 / 17 Atul Auto | Credit rating agency CRISIL has assigned CRISIL A-/ Stable (downgraded from CRISIL A/Stable) to long-term bank facilities and CRISIL A2+ (downgraded from CRISIL Al) to short term bank facilities of the company.









16 / 17 Nandan Denim | Brickworks Ratings India has revised the outlook of the rating of long-term facilities of the company.