CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 23



1 / 14 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation | The country’s fifth-largest cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will list its equity shares today. The company’s public issue received 1.71 times subscription during August 9-11.









2 / 14 Infosys | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain tech glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal developed by the company.









3 / 14 Adani Enterprises | Sebi held the initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar due to an investigation against Adani Enterprises.









4 / 14 HDFC Bank | The bank has executed agreements to acquire 5.2 percent in fintech start-up Mintoak Innovations for Rs 10.27 crore.









5 / 14 Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila has received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19.









6 / 14 Aurobindo Pharma | The company said its Rs 450-crore deal to acquire a 51 percent stake in Cronus Pharma Specialities India Pvt Ltd has been cancelled.









7 / 14 GAIL India | The company will foray into ethanol and hydrogen production and is also looking to expand its presence in the petrochemicals segment.









8 / 14 Adani Total Gas | The company has acquired a 50 percent stake in Smartmeters Technologies, a manufacturer of gas meters, for Rs 1 crore.









9 / 14 Ujjivan Financial Services | The company’s Independent Director Rajesh Jogi has resigned from the board effective August 22.









10 / 14 SpiceJet | The airline has launched 14 new flights including 12 non-stop flights.









11 / 14 Arvind Fashions | The company raised Rs 439 crore from marquee investors including promoters at a price of Rs 218.50 per equity share.









12 / 14 TTK Prestige | The company said it has reached a long-term settlement with the permanent workmen at the manufacturing unit at Khardi, Maharashtra.









13 / 14 SRF | The company’s board will meet on August 31 to consider the issue of bonus shares.





