1 / 12 HDFC Bank | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has partially lifted the ban on the bank, allowing it to start sourcing new credit cards.









2 / 12 HCL Technologies | The company won a five-year IT transformation deal with Wacker Chemie AG, a German multinational chemical company, to establish a modernized digital workplace and improve its quality-of-service delivery.









3 / 12 Cadila Healthcare | Zydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lenalidomide Capsules used to treat various types of cancers.









4 / 12 Canara Bank | The bank has launched the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares to raise funds up to Rs 2,500 crore at a floor price of Rs 155.58 per equity share.









5 / 12 Asian Paints | The company has raised product prices to pass on higher input costs.









6 / 12 Bharat Dynamics | The company and MBDA signed an agreement to establish an advanced short-range air-to-air missile facility in India.









7 / 12 ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The company has bagged an order for two gas-fired boilers from Naval Project, Indian Navy. The scope of work includes manufacturing two 40 TPH Boilers on a turnkey basis.









8 / 12 Dilip Buildcon | The company’s subsidiary Dhrol Bhadra Highways Pvt Ltd has received the financial closure letter for Rs 880-crore road project from the National Highways Authority of India.









9 / 12 Kaveri Seed Company | The company’s board will meet on August 25 to consider share buyback.









10 / 12 DCM Shriram Industries | The company has entered into an agreement with Zyrone Dynamics Havacilik Danismanlik Ve Ar-Ge San. Tic. A.S. for manufacturing and marketing of UAVs of different types.









11 / 12 Meghmani Organics | The company will list equity shares on the bourses after the demerger of the agrochemical and pigment business.