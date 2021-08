1 / 12 Infosys | The company will make an additional investment of $0.45 million in TidalScale Inc, taking its total investment in the software-defined-server technology startup to $3.45 million.









2 / 12 Hero MotoCorp | The company said it retailed over one lakh units on a single day on August 9, its 10th anniversary.









3 / 12 Adani Enterprises, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project | Adani Road Transport Ltd (ARTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises will acquire a 49 percent stake of Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd (MBCPNL), a subsidiary of Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, at an enterprise value of Rs 1,680 crore.









4 / 12 Lupin | The company received tentative approval from USFDA for Brivaracetam tablets, which are indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients four years of age and older.









5 / 12 Suven Life Sciences | The company has announced Phase 3 clinical trial of SUVN-502 (Masupirdine), a 5-HT6 antagonist for the treatment of agitation and aggression in Alzheimer’s type dementias.









6 / 12 Coal India | The company will buy new equipment worth over Rs 9,000 crore in FY22.









7 / 12 Indiabulls Real Estate | The company has filed an application with NCLT for a merger with Embassy Group entities.









8 / 12 Aarti Industries | The company’s board will meet on August 19 to consider the demerger of the pharma business and allied activities into a separate entity.









9 / 12 Escorts | The company has announced a leadership transition, including the elevation of Bharat Madan as President Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Head.









10 / 12 Star Paper Mills | The company announced the resignation of Sandeep Rastogi as CFO with a notice period of 3 months.









11 / 12 Indian Terrain Fashions | SBI Mutual Fund sold 1.77 lakh equity shares in the company through an open market transaction on August 13, reducing shareholding to 5.31 percent from 5.74 percent.