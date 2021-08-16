View as Slide Show Image

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 16

Profile image
By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 16

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a subdued note on Monday following a muted trend in the Asian peers. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 23.50 points or 0.14 percent lower at 16,504.50, indicating a mildly negative start for the broader index in India.