CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 16



1 / 17 Listings | Shares of Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles will be listed on the bourses today.









2 / 17 ONGC | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell to Rs 4,334.8 crore from Rs 6,734 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 23,021.6 crore from Rs 21,189 crore, QoQ.









3 / 17 NTPC | The company has invited global EOI to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in city gas distribution.









4 / 17 Vodafone Idea | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated loss fell to Rs 7,319 crore from Rs 25,460 crore and revenue declined 14 percent to Rs 9,152.3 crore from Rs 10,659.3 crore, YoY.









5 / 17 Petronet LNG | The company reported a higher net profit at Rs 635.6 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 623 crore in Q4FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 8,598 crore from Rs 7,575 crore, QoQ.









6 / 17 Godrej Industries | Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman and from the Board of Directors of Godrej Industries effective October 1, 2021. Nadir Godrej will take over as Chairman and Managing Director of Godrej Industries.









7 / 17 Indraprastha Gas | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 26.2 percent to Rs 244.3 crore from Rs 331 crore and revenue declined 18.9 percent to Rs 1,257.4 crore from Rs 1,550.6 crore, QoQ.









8 / 17 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 306.5 crore from Rs 254 crore and revenue increased to Rs 2,965 crore from Rs 2,344.8 crore, YoY.









9 / 17 Burger King India | The company’s net loss in Q1FY22 fell to Rs 44.3 crore from Rs 80.4 crore, while revenue jumped to Rs 149.7 crore from Rs 38.5 crore, YoY.









10 / 17 IRB Infrastructure Developers | CG Tollway Ltd (SPV) has achieved full commercial operation date (COD) for Chittorgarh-Gulabpura six-laning highway project in Rajasthan.









11 / 17 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | The company posted a net profit of Rs 500.68 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 226.24 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 3,760.2 crore from Rs 2,171.5 crore, YoY.









12 / 17 SpiceJet | The company’s net loss in Q1FY22 widened to Rs 729.1 crore from Rs 593.4 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 1,089.7 crore from Rs 514.7 crore, YoY.









13 / 17 Sobha | The company’s consolidated profit in Q1FY22 rose to Rs 1.08 crore from Rs 0.66 crore and revenue jumped to Rs 51.2 crore from Rs 35 crore, YoY.









14 / 17 Amara Raja Batteries | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit jumped 98.6 percent to Rs 124.10 crore from Rs 62.49 crore and revenue increased 63.7 percent to Rs 1,886.17 crore from Rs 1,151.22 crore, YoY.









15 / 17 Sun TV Network | The company’s net profit in Q1FY22 rose 37.8 percent to Rs 389.8 crore from Rs 282.8 crore, while revenue rose 33.7 percent to Rs 810.1 crore from Rs 606.1 crore, YoY.









16 / 17 Ruchi Soya Industries | The company’s standalone net profit jumped to Rs 173.5 crore from Rs 12.3 crore, and revenue in Q1FY22 rose 73.1 percent to Rs 5,266.2 crore from Rs 3,043.1 crore, YoY.





