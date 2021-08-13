View as Slide Show Image

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 13

By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
The Indian market is likely to open lower on Friday following losses in Asian peers amid mixed global cues. The trends on SGX Nifty indicate a mildly negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 33.50 points or 0.20 percent lower at the 16,346.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:15 am.