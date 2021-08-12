CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 12



1 / 15 Power Grid Corporation of India | The company’s board has approved infusing fresh equity up to Rs 425 crore in Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), a joint venture company of PowerGrid, NTPC, PFC and REC.









2 / 15 Zomato | The company’s step-down subsidiary Zomato Inc has divested its stake in Nextable Inc for $100,000.









3 / 15 Bata India | The company’s Q1FY22 net loss narrowed to Rs 69.47 crore from Rs 100.9 crore in Q1FY21, while revenue jumped to Rs 267 crore from Rs 135.1 crore, YoY.









4 / 15 Cummins India | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 247 crore from Rs 53 crore and revenue rose to Rs 1,195 crore from Rs 503 crore, YoY.









5 / 15 Force Motors | The company reported narrowing of Q1FY22 consolidated net loss to Rs 4.36 crore from Rs 64.99 crore, YoY. Revenue stood at Rs 643.33 crore versus Rs 186.40 crore, YoY.









6 / 15 VA Tech Wabag | The company posted a sharply higher net profit of Rs 14.6 crore in Q1FY22 versus Rs 5 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue was up 53 percent at Rs 658 crore from Rs 431 crore, YoY.









7 / 15 HeidelbergCement India | The company will acquire 36.36 lakh equity shares of Lalganj Power for Rs 4.8 crore in order to procure around 22 Gigawatt hours per annum of solar power under captive arrangement for operating its plant located at Madora, Uttar Pradesh.









8 / 15 Aster DM Healthcare | The company reported a Q1FY22 net profit of Rs 44.47 crore as against a loss of Rs 82.93 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose 36 percent to Rs 2,371.6 crore from Rs 1,747.17 crore, YoY.









9 / 15 CreditAccess Grameen | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 72.2 percent to Rs 20.3 crore from Rs 73 crore, while net interest income (NII) declined 8 percent to Rs 338.1 crore from Rs 367.6 crore, YoY.









10 / 15 MAS Financial Services | The company reported a higher standalone profit at Rs 36.82 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 36.59 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue fell to Rs 147.73 crore from Rs 160.35 crore, YoY.









11 / 15 VIP Industries | The company reported Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 2.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 51.3 crore, while revenue is at Rs 206.2 crore as against Rs 40.3 crore, YoY.









12 / 15 Gandhi Special Tubes | The company determined the final buyback price of Rs 550 per equity share.









13 / 15 PTC India | The company reported a 36 percent YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.17 crore in Q1FY22, while total income grew to Rs 4,959.99 crore from Rs 4,641.28 crore, YoY.









14 / 15 CESC | The company posted a 34 percent YoY jump in Q1FY22 consolidated net profit to Rs 280 crore, while total income rose to Rs 3,242 crore from Rs 2,662 crore, YoY.





