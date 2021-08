Market

CNBC-TV18’s top stocks to watch out for on August 11

Updated : August 11, 2021 07:37 AM IST

The Indian market is likely to open flat with a positive bias on Wednesday following gains in global peers. The Asian markets traded mostly higher after Wall Street hit record highs as the US Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Meanwhile, at 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 19.50 points or 0.12 percent higher at 16,296.50, indicating a mildly positive start for the broader index in India.

Lupin | The company’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY22 rose to Rs 542.46 crore from Rs 106.9 crore, while revenue increased 21 percent to Rs 4,270.19 crore from Rs 3,527.6 crore, YoY.

Power Grid Corporation | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit jumped to Rs 5,998.3 crore from Rs 2,048.4 crore and revenue rose 8 percent to Rs 10,216.5 crore from Rs 9,457.4 crore, YoY.

Zomato | The company’s net loss in Q1FY22 widened to Rs 356.2 crore from Rs 99.8 crore, YoY. Net loss in the quarter ended March 2021 was Rs 130.8 crore. Revenue jumped to Rs 844.4 crore from Rs 266 crore, YoY.

Yes Bank | The bank has appointed Mahesh Ramamoorthy as Chief Information Officer.

GMR Infrastructure | The company’s board will meet on August 13 to consider raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches via the issue of securities including a QIP and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds.

Siemens | The company’s standalone net profit in the June quarter saw a multifold jump to Rs 162 crore from Rs 10 crore, YoY. Revenue from continuing operations rose to Rs 2,658 crore from Rs 1,149 crore, YoY. New orders from continuing operations stood at Rs 4,341 crore against Rs 1,767 crore a year ago.

RattanIndia Enterprises | The company has ventured into the fast-growing drone industry and will make a strategic investment in the US-based urban drone logistics platform Matternet.

Trent | The company posted Q1FY22 consolidated net loss at Rs 138.29 crore versus a loss of Rs 184.04 crore, while consolidated revenue rose 98 percent to Rs 491.9 crore from Rs 248.4 crore, YoY. The company’s board approved the re-appointment of P Venkatesalu as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer for a term of three years with effect from October 6, 2021.

Galaxy Surfactants | The company reported a 36 percent YoY jump in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 76.8 crore and revenue growth of 36.7 percent YoY at Rs 830.9 crore.

Insecticides India | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit rose 43.5 percent to Rs 34.96 crore from Rs 24.36 crore and revenue increased 14.3 percent to Rs 468.26 crore from Rs 409.59 crore, YoY.

Prestige Estates Projects | The company reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 92.5 crore in Q1FY22. Its board also approved raising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures.

Cochin Shipyard | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit fell 30 percent to Rs 28.65 crore from Rs 41.43 crore and revenue declined to Rs 329.42 crore from Rs 332.47 crore, YoY.

Reliance Infrastructure | The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 95.15 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 288.41 crore, YoY. Total income rose to Rs 4,623.17 crore from Rs 3,786.85 crore, YoY.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit stood at Rs 71.9 crore as against Rs 30.13 crore and revenue was 59 percent higher at Rs 1,625.7 crore from Rs 1,022.3 crore, YoY.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust | The trust reported a 3.8 percent YoY rise in net operating income at Rs 169.6 crore for Q1FY22 and announced the distribution of Rs 181.7 crore to unitholders.

Godrej Agrovet | The company’s Q1FY22 net profit reported a growth of 4.1 percent YoY at Rs 104.75 crore, while revenue grew by 28.23 percent YoY to Rs 1,987.60 crore.

Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals | The company reported a higher profit at Rs 2.5 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 1.35 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue increased to Rs 97.51 crore from Rs 25.21 crore, YoY.

Pricol | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 5.94 crore in Q1FY22 against a loss of Rs 30.85 crore, YoY. Revenue rose to Rs 319.91 crore from Rs 120 crore, YoY.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals | The company’s Q1FY22 consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 63.12 crore from Rs 31.81 crore and revenue rose to Rs 716.44 crore from Rs 469.61 crore, YoY.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) | The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 34.78 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 7.47 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue jumped to Rs 580.09 crore from Rs 249.84 crore, YoY.

Earnings Today | Cadila Healthcare, Bata India, Endurance Technologies, Pidilite Industries, India Cement, IDFC, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors, Aptech, Ashiana Housing, Aster DM Healthcare, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Electricals, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Greaves Cotton, HEG, Kolte-Patil Developers, Lemon Tree Hotels, Novartis India, PNC Infratech, VIP Industries, among others.

