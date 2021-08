Reliance Industries | The company’s subsidiary Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL) along with strategic investors Paulson & Co. Inc. and Bill Gates, and a few other investors, has announced an investment of $144 million in Ambri Inc, a US-based energy storage company. RNESL will invest $50 million to acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri. (Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)