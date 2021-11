1 / 5 Engineers India | Shares ended 3 percent higher after the company announced a strategic alliance with Finland-based biotechnology firm Chempolis Oy for green technologies.



2 / 5 Nifty Pharma | Amid the heavy selling pressure seen today, defensive such as pharmaceutical was the only sector that stood strong among other sectoral indices on NSE. Nifty Pharma ended at 1.70 percent higher. Cipla, Divi’s Laboratories and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were the top gainers on Nifty50, ending 7.23 percent, 2.92 percent, and 3.45 percent higher, respectively.



3 / 5 JSW Steel | The stock ended 7.48 percent lower after CNBC-TV18 reported that the Mumbai GST zone has detected tax evasion of Rs 265 crore by the steel maker.



4 / 5 Media, hotel, airline and multiplex stocks | The new coronavirus strain has spooked the market and participants worry about the situation worsening further. Nifty Media ended 3.54 percent lower. Shares of PVR, INOX Leisure, Indian Hotels, Chalet Hotels, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet closed almost 10 percent lower.