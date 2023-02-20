Cipla, Fortis Healthcare, Sriram Finance: Monday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY JPMorgan has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,210 on its shares whereas Macquarie has a 'outperform' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,235 on its shares.

Cipla | Macquarie has a 'outperform' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,235 on its shares. The brokerage said that US FDA issued a Form 483 with 8 observations for Pithampur Plant.

Cipla | JPMorgan has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,210 on its shares. The brokerage said that says Pithampur plant is one of its key manufacturing facilities of the company besides Goa and Invagen plant in US.

Fortis Healthcare | Nomura has a 'buy' call on the shares of Fortis Healthcare with a target price of Rs 325 on its shares. The brokerage said that says that growth in diagnostics weak.

Shriram Finance | Morgan Stanley has a 'overweight' call on the shares of Shriram Finance with a target price of Rs 1,580 on its shares. The brokerage said that company's fundamentals are tracking well.