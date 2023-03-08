English
Cipla, Bajaj Auto, Grasim, Max Healthcare: Wednesday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Mar 8, 2023 8:43:02 AM IST (Updated)

JPMorgan maintains 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,400 per share while Jefferies maintains 'hold' rating on Cipla with a target of Rs 900 per share.

Cipla | Jefferies maintains 'hold' rating on Cipla with a target of Rs 900 per share. The brokerage says that company's stock is still away from bear case value despite a sharp 15 percent fall in one month.

Bajaj Auto | JPMorgan maintains 'overweight' rating on Bajaj Auto with a target of Rs 4,400 per share. The brokerage says that company's margin may see an improvement due to better overall mix.

Max Healthcare | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Max Healthcare with a target of Rs 530 per share. The brokerage says that improved payor mix should allow margin expansion in existing operations.

Larsen & Toubro | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Larsen & Toubro with a target of Rs 2,827 per share. The brokerage says that it sees strong evidence that the capex cycle is gaining momentum.

Grasim | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on Grasim with a target of Rs 2,000 per share. The brokerage says that company's management paint product launch in Q4FY24.

