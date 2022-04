1 / 10 Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy | The company posted a loss of Rs 126.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, which narrowed from a loss of Rs 344.80 crore reported in the same period last year. However, revenue fell sharply to Rs 1,071 crore from Rs 1,364.5 crore during the same period. In the financial year FY22, the loss stood at Rs 916 crore, widened from Rs 290 crore in the previous year, while revenue rose moderately to Rs 5,199 crore from Rs 5,081 crore during the same period.



2 / 10 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | Disbursements for Jan-Mar stood at Rs 12,720 crore while collection efficiency was at 138 percent.



3 / 10 M&M | The company's arm Ssangyong has ended its pact with Edison Motor-Led Group as the latter was unable to deposit the bid amount.



4 / 10 Sonata Software | The company has appointed Samir Dhir as CEO. Srikar Reddy is voluntarily stepping down as the CEO but will be continuing as Managing Director of the company.



5 / 10 Infosys | The technology company and Rolls-Royce extended strategic collaboration with the launch of the joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.



6 / 10 Hester Biosciences | The company's board of directors has approved the execution of the Grantin-Aid Letter Agreement for a grant of Rs 60 crore (in a phased manner) to the company by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council, a Government of India Enterprise. This will support COVID vaccine manufacturing under Mission Covid Suraksha.



7 / 10 Sobha | The company achieved a total sales volume of 1.34 million square feet of super built-up area and the highest ever realisation of Rs 1,109.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, against 1.33 million square feet of super built-up area and realisation of Rs 1,072 crore in the year-ago period.



8 / 10 Indiabulls Real Estate | The company has launched its QIP and the floor price has been set at Rs 106.38 per share.



9 / 10 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | The company has reappointed Glenn Saldanha as CMD and Cherylann Pinto as ED.