GR Infra, Tatva Chintan double investor money on listing day; here are top debutants so far in 2021

Updated : July 30, 2021 01:41 PM IST

Dalal Street has seen a slew of blockbuster listings so far this year. GR Infraprojects, Clean Science and Tatva Chintan are the three newcomers on Dalal Street that doubled investors’ money on their listing days. The IPO of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem saw a subscription of 180 times, helping the specialty chemical company join the top three club so far in 2021. Here's a list of the top 10 listing day gainers of 2021 so far:

Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh

G R Infraprojects | Listing: 103 percent premium | IPO subscription: 103X
Clean Science and Technology | Listing: 98 percent premium | IPO subscription: 93X
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem | Listing: 95 percent premium | IPO subscription: 180X
MTAR Technologies | Listing: 85 percent premium | IPO subscription: 201X
Nazara Technologies | Listing: 79 percent premium | IPO subscription: 176X
Indigo Paints | Listing: 75 percent premium | IPO subscription: 117X
Nureca | Listing: 59 percent premium | IPO subscription: 40X
Zomato | Listing: 51 percent premium | IPO subscription: 38X
Heranba Industries | Listing: 44 percent premium | IPO subscription: 83X
Stove Kraft | Listing: 21 percent premium | IPO subscription: 18X
