GR Infra, Tatva Chintan double investor money on listing day; here are top debutants so far in 2021
Updated : July 30, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Dalal Street has seen a slew of blockbuster listings so far this year. GR Infraprojects, Clean Science and Tatva Chintan are the three newcomers on Dalal Street that doubled investors’ money on their listing days. The IPO of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem saw a subscription of 180 times, helping the specialty chemical company join the top three club so far in 2021. Here's a list of the top 10 listing day gainers of 2021 so far: