1 / 5 Campus Activewear | Shares of the company ended at Rs 372.75 apiece, 27.7 percent premium over the issue price. The stock of the sports and athleisure footwear company listed on BSE at Rs 355 apiece, a premium of 21.6 percent over the upper end of its issue price range of Rs 278-292 apiece. On NSE, the Campus stock began its journey at Rs 360 apiece, a premium of 23.3 percent over the issue price.



2 / 5 Reliance Industries | The stock ended nearly 4 percent lower amid overall weakness in the market following global equity sell-off. (Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)



3 / 5 UPL | Shares of the agrochemical company ended 1.18 percent lower as UPL said that the supply chain is disrupted globally. The company remains optimistic but also cautious on business prospects in the near-term.



4 / 5 HCL Technologies | Shares of the technology company ended 2.44 percent higher at Rs 1,076 apiece after the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary—HCL Technologies UK—will acquire Confinale AG, a Switzerland-based digital banking and wealth management consulting specialist and Avaloq Premium Implementation Partner.