Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and more



1 / 4 Credit Suisse on HUL | The brokerage believes there could be downside risks to Hindustan Unilever's volume growth in the near term. Credit Suisse has cut its estimates for the company by 3-4 percent for FY22-FY24.









2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on Nestle India | The company's earnings were ahead of the brokerage's estimates but missed the consensus estimate. Morgan Stanley said high commodity inflation remains a headwind while maintaining 'equal-weight' on Nestle's stock.









3 / 4 CLSA on ACC | The brokerage expects the outcome of full cost inflation to reflect in 2022. CLSA believes the company's shares are trading at a high discount to peers.





