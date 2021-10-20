Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and more

[caption id="attachment_11160222" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Credit Suisse on HUL | The brokerage believes there could be downside risks to Hindustan Unilever's volume growth in the near term. Credit Suisse has cut its estimates for the company by 3-4 percent for FY22-FY24.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11160312" align="aligncenter" width="680"] Morgan Stanley on Nestle India | The company's earnings were ahead of the brokerage's estimates but missed the consensus estimate. Morgan Stanley said high commodity inflation remains a headwind while maintaining 'equal-weight' on Nestle's stock.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11160342" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on ACC | The brokerage expects the outcome of full cost inflation to reflect in 2022. CLSA believes the company's shares are trading at a high discount to peers.[/caption][caption id="attachment_11160362" align="aligncenter" width="680"] CLSA on Tata Steel | Tata Steel BSL is weighed down by high royalty but Tata Steel’s standalone results are likely to be more resilient, according to CLSA.[/caption]