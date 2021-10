1 / 4 CLSA on HDFC Bank | The management commentary suggested that retail and commercial growth will continue to accelerate, CLSA said. The brokerage expects a compounded annual growth of 18 percent in earnings over FY21-24.









2 / 4 Morgan Stanley on HCL Technologies | Lack of uptick in growth guidance and headwinds to margin pose a risk to earnings expectations, Morgan Stanley said. The brokerage noted that the revenue growth gap is widening as compared to peers.









3 / 4 Credit Suisse on Avenue Supermarts | The brokerage has downgraded its rating on the company's stock to 'underperform' as Credit Suisse believes the valuations are extremely stretched.