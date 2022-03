1 / 11 Infosys | The IT major got a multi-year order from the International Tennis Hall of Fame.



2 / 11 Wipro | The technology company and Pandorum Technologies announced a long-term partnership where it combines the Artificial Intelligence capabilities of Wipro Holmes with Pandorum’s expertise in regenerative medicine.



3 / 11 Lupin | Lupin Diagnostics has launched its first Reference Laboratory in Kolkata. The laboratory capabilities to conduct tests in molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, histopathology, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology and routine biochemistry.



4 / 11 Indraprastha Gas | The company has got authorisation for the development of the city gas distribution network in the geographical Area of Banda, Chitrakoot and Mahoba in the state of Uttar Pradesh.



5 / 11 Shipping Corporation of India | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold a 2 percent equity stake in the company through open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the company stands at 6.03 percent, down from 8.04 percent earlier.



6 / 11 Britannia Industries | Life Insurance Corporation acquired a 1.2 lakh share in the company through open market transactions on March 9. With this, its shareholding stands at 5.02 percent, up from 4.97 percent earlier.



7 / 11 MMTC | The company has executed the Share Purchase Agreement and Escrow Agreement for the sale of its entire equity holding in Neelachal Ispat Nigam to Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP). TSLP has been selected as a successful bidder through the two-stage auction procedure, run under the aegis of DIPAM, GOI.



8 / 11 Future Consumer | Future Consumer said it has agreed with Fonterra Co-operative Group to wind down 50:50 joint venture - Fonterra Future Dairy.



9 / 11 Supreme Petrochem | The board has approved Phase II expansion of its expandable polystyrene (EPS) plant at Nagothane, Maharashtra by 30,000 MTA. Board also approved setting of the second line of extruded polystyrene board (XPS), and increasing the Masterbatch and Compounds capacity.



10 / 11 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and ISMT | The board has allotted 15.4 crore equity shares of ISMT at a price of Rs 30.95 per share, to Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFI) for Rs 476.63 crore. With this, KFI has acquired a controlling interest and holds a 51.25 percent stake in ISMT and is classified as the promoter with sole control of ISMT.