BPCL, Indiabulls Real Estate and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 22

Indiabulls Real Estate | The company’s stock closed 10.4 percent higher and was the top gainer on Nifty500. The Enforcement Directorate has sought some information from Indiabulls Housing Finance regarding some of their clients and it is understood that the necessary data has been provided to ED by Indiabulls Housing Finance and its officials. The said ED investigation did not pertain to Indiabulls Real Estate and has no bearing on the business and operations of the company, the clarification read.