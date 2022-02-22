0

BPCL, Indiabulls Real Estate and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 22

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
BPCL, Indiabulls Real Estate and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 22

Indian benchmark indices ended percent lower on Tuesday. Nifty50 closed 0.67 percent lower at 17,092.20 and Sensex ended 0.66 percent down at 57,300.68. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

