1 / 10 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Coal India, Bata India Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Jaypee Infratech Limited | These companies will report their earnings for the January-March quarter today.



2 / 10 Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd, Medico Remedies Limited | These companies are expected to list today.



3 / 10 Bank of India | The state-run bank reported a 142.31 percent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 606 crore in the quarter ended March 2022.



4 / 10 Metropolis Healthcare Limited | The diagnostic chain's consolidated net profit declined by 34 percent and came down to Rs 40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.



5 / 10 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd | The fashion retail company has sold a minority stake to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, to raise Rs 2195 crore.



6 / 10 Indian Hotels Company Limited | The Indian hospitality company has reappointed Puneet Chhatwal as MD and CEO for five years.



7 / 10 Muthoot Finance Ltd | The non-banking finance company announced raising Rs 300 crore by issuing bonds.



8 / 10 Aster DM Healthcare Ltd | The healthcare conglomerate's consolidated net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 246 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.



9 / 10 eClerx Services Ltd | IT consulting and outsourcing company's consolidated PAT stood at Rs. 118.4 crores in Q4.