Stocks to Watch: Biocon, Tata Steel, HG Infra, Sonata Software and more

SUMMARY From Sonata Software, Biocon to HG Infra, Adani Power, here are some of the top stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

1 / 9

Sonata Software Ltd | In its biggest-ever acquisition, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company Sonata Software North America Inc has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Texas-based Quant Systems Inc.

2 / 9

Biocon | Kotak Mahindra Bank's arm on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,070 crore investment in the company to help a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based company in an acquisition. The Kotak Special Situations Fund (KSSF) investment will help Biocon Biologics' acquisition of the biosimilars business of its partner Viatris.

3 / 9

Tata Steel | The company announced that it has acquired 4.7 crore equity shares of its indirect unlisted subsidiary for an amount aggregating to Rs 300 crore in the first tranche.

4 / 9

IndusInd Bank | The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted private sector lender IndusInd Bank's insolvency plea against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). This comes after the bank in its plea before the NCLT claimed a default of Rs 83.08 crore against the media and entertainment firm. Under Section 7 of IBC, a financial creditor may move NCLT for initiation of CIRP over default of Rs 1 crore and above.

5 / 9

Adani Power | CK Birla Group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Wednesday said the non-binding memorandum of understanding with Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd stands terminated. The company has accepted the position of APML and accordingly, the said non-binding MoU stands terminated, it said. Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd had entered into MoU with Orient Cement for facilitating bonafide use of land identified for exploring the possibility of establishing a cement grinding unit in Tiroda, Maharashtra.

6 / 9

H G Infra Engineering | The company on Wednesday announced that it has been declared as the lowest bidder for a railway project by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. RVNL had given an estimated cost of Rs 535.2 crore, while HG Infra’s bid came in at Rs 466 crore. The project consists of the construction of foundations, substructure and superstructure along with river training/protection work, earthwork and allied works for viaducts 1 & 2 in between chainage km 47+415 to km 50+900, in connection with Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri new railway line in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

7 / 9

Titagarh Wagons | The company on Wednesday said the consortium it set up with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is the sole fully Indian entity among the five bidders for the Rs 72,000 crore Vande Bharat trains contract. TWL, the engineering and wagon major, also said it has lined up Rs 700 crore capex over the next 4-5 years to ramp up its production capacity and related infrastructure. The upcoming steel body facility at Uttarpara in West Bengal will strengthen TWL’s coach-building capabilities in both aluminium and steel bodies, a senior company official said.

8 / 9

Lemon Tree Hotels | The company on Wednesday said it has signed a License Agreement for a 47-room property in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh under the company’s brand Lemon Tree Hotel. The hotel is expected to be operational by December 2023. This hotel will feature 47 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet, a gym, and other public areas.

9 / 9

Hero MotoCorp | India's largest two-wheeler maker's electric vehicle (EV) arm VIDA on Wednesday announced to set up a public charging infrastructure in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Jaipur. VIDA claims to have installed nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three cities for public use. The company said that its charging infrastructure allows users to charge the VIDA E-scooter’s battery at 1.2 km per min and each of its charging stations will have DC and AC charging sockets.