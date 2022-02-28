Biocon, GAIL, Future Retail and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 28



1 / 4 Biocon | Shares of the pharmaceutical company ended over 11 percent lower. Today's slump comes after the company announced that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics had entered into a definitive agreement with Viatris to acquire the US-based company's biosimilars business and the deal is worth up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash.



2 / 4 GAIL India | The stock closed over 7.5 percent higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'hold' citing geopolitical developments in Europe, which could keep natural gas prices at elevated levels.



3 / 4 Nifty Metal | The index gained the most among other sectoral indices on NSE. Shares of Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India, JSW Steel, Vedanta, NALCO, Hindustan Copper and Coal India closed 1-7 percent higher.