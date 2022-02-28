Biocon, GAIL, Future Retail and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 28

[caption id="attachment_1937821" align="aligncenter" width="1350"] Biocon | Shares of the pharmaceutical company ended over 11 percent lower. Today's slump comes after the company announced that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics had entered into a definitive agreement with Viatris to acquire the US-based company's biosimilars business and the deal is worth up to $3.335 billion in stock and cash.[/caption][caption id="attachment_216171" align="aligncenter" width="800"] GAIL India | The stock closed over 7.5 percent higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'hold' citing geopolitical developments in Europe, which could keep natural gas prices at elevated levels.[/caption][caption id="attachment_10476721" align="aligncenter" width="2000"] Nifty Metal | The index gained the most among other sectoral indices on NSE. Shares of Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority of India, JSW Steel, Vedanta, NALCO, Hindustan Copper and Coal India closed 1-7 percent higher.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12491742" align="aligncenter" width="770"] Future Group companies | Shares of Future Group companies jumped with RIL stepping in to rescue Future Retail. Shares of Future Retail, Future Enterprises, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Future Lifestyle Fashions and Future Consumer gained between 1.9 percent to 17.25 percent.[/caption]