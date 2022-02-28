0

Biocon, GAIL, Future Retail and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 28

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Biocon, GAIL, Future Retail and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Feb 28

Indian benchmark indices ended Monday's session on a high note. Nifty50 closed at 16,793.90, up 0.81 percent while Sensex settled 0.70 percent higher at 56,247.28. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's trading session:

