Biocon, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Unichem Labs and more: Top stocks to watch out for on Dec 3



Biocon | The company's subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received approval for its abbreviated new drug application for Mycophenolic Acid from the US Food and Drug Administration. This approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of vertically integrated complex drug products.



Unichem Laboratories | The company got abbreviated new drug application approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Aripiprazole Tablets USP.



Dhanlaxmi Bank | G Subramonia Iyer, Part Time Chairman and Independent Director of Dhanlaxmi Bank, has submitted his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Bank and the resignation will be effective from December 31. Iyer's resignation was due to certain urgent and emergent domestic and personal reasons and there were no other material reasons for his resignation.



Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals | The company approved sub-division of each equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each subject to the approval of shareholders.



Rushil Decor | The company's medium density fibre board manufacturing unit (MDF plant) at Chikmagalur, Karnataka, has again started the commercial operation partially. Further, it will start the regular commercial operation on or before December 6, 2021.



Tantia Constructions | The company has received a Letter of Allotment for a bid value amounting to Rs 6.79 crore, from the Tripura government, for construction of RCC bridge over river Manu on Sonaimuri-Telia road.



Jubilant Ingrevia | The company has approved buyback of 1,000 7.90 percent Secured Rated Listed Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs 100 Crore.



Prataap Snacks | SBI Funds Management sold 9,948 equity shares of the company through an open market transaction on December 1, thereby reducing its shareholding to 3.39 percent from 3.43 percent earlier. (Image: company website)



Aarti Industries | HDFC Asset Management Company sold 1,74,221 equity shares of the company through open market transactions on November 30. With this, the AMC's shareholding falls to 3.04 percent from 3.09 percent earlier.