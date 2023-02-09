English
Bharti Airtel, Uno Minda: Thursday's top brokerage calls

By Sangam Singh  Feb 9, 2023 8:45:11 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860 on its shares whereas Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of Uno Minda with a target price of Rs 730 on its shares.

RBI policy | CITI said that RBI's growth and inflation forecasts are substantially ahead of its estimations. It also added that further interest rate hike can't be ruled out.

RBI policy | Morgan Stanley said that expected policy rate have peaked at 6.5 percent. The brokerage added that tone of the policy statement has increased risks of another rate hike.

Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' call on the shares of Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 860 on its shares. The brokerage said that management reiterated their outlook on industry repair.

Uno Minda | Nomura has an 'buy' call on the shares of Uno Minda with a target price of Rs 730 on its shares. The brokerage said that company has strong traction across segments.

