Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Phoenix Mills: Thursday's top brokerage calls

SUMMARY Jefferies has 'buy' rating for Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 145 per share and 'buy' for Hindalco with a target of 570.

Bharti Airtel | CLSA maintains 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 1,015 per share. The brokerage says that company's CEO Sunil Mittal expects more hikes by mid-2023.

Phoenix Mills | CLSA maintains 'buy' rating on Phoenix Mills with a target of Rs 1,711 per share. The brokerage says that it expects strong rental growth in medium term.

Life Insurance | Morgan Stanley says Life Insurance companies presented a mixed set of data for the month of February. It added that ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sustained growth at 7 percent.

