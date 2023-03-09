English
Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Phoenix Mills: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Phoenix Mills: Thursday's top brokerage calls

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Phoenix Mills: Thursday's top brokerage calls
By Sangam Singh  Mar 9, 2023 8:53:07 AM IST (Updated)

Jefferies has 'buy' rating for Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 145 per share and 'buy' for Hindalco with a target of 570.

Bharti Airtel | CLSA maintains 'buy' rating on Bharti Airtel with a target of Rs 1,015 per share. The brokerage says that company's CEO Sunil Mittal expects more hikes by mid-2023.

Phoenix Mills | CLSA maintains 'buy' rating on Phoenix Mills with a target of Rs 1,711 per share. The brokerage says that it expects strong rental growth in medium term.

Life Insurance | Morgan Stanley says Life Insurance companies presented a mixed set of data for the month of February. It added that ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sustained growth at 7 percent.

Metals | Jefferies is positive on metals on Metals, says Tata Steel is top Pick followed by Hindalco. Jefferies has 'buy' rating for Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 145 per share and 'buy' for Hindalco with a target of 570.

